SGMC upgrades labor birthing beds

VALDOSTA – The Birthplace at South Georgia Medical Center recently upgraded its fleet of birthing beds to bring a new level of comfort and efficiency to the labor experience.
The investment includes new patient beds, suitable for labor, delivery, recovery and post partum, which include many features that make the process easier for both mothers and their providers, hospital officials said in a statement.
“This is just one of many upgrades the Birthplace has undergone lately to become the region’s destination for child birth,” said Peggy Knight, SGMC director of women’s and children’s services.
Thirty new bassinets are scheduled to arrive this month at the hospital.
SGMC recently introduced advanced wireless technology for monitoring that provides mothers the freedom to safely move around during the labor process, hospital officials said.
Additionally, the facility will complete installation this month of AngelEye technology – a new secure, video livestream app that allows families to view their baby remotely.
SGMC’s Birthplace has "the region’s only Level IIB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with two neonatologists and the area’s only OB hospitalist program and OB emergency department," hospital officials said. "SGMC is committed to women's health throughout the region and is excited to deploy the latest technology and continue developing cutting edge programs for women and infants."
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
