VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has experienced a low of three hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 19 in the past few weeks.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, told the Hospital Authority of Valdosta/Lowndes County Wednesday that the delta variant is the cause for the increase of COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The delta variant accounts for more than half of the cases across the U.S., he said.
SGMC is preparing for a larger increase in capacity and hospital wing 5T is going to be redesignated as the COVID-19 wing.
Dawson said there’s no question that vaccinating is the most powerful tool in combating this surge and the pandemic at large.
“For those who had the alpha variant, the vaccine has about 94-95% efficacy and even for those with the delta variant, it still has 88% efficacy,” Dawson said.
Locally, statewide and nationally, people sick enough to be hospitalized are mostly unvaccinated, he said.
Dawson said during June, 99.7% of all deaths that occurred in the U.S. were among unvaccinated people – that doesn’t mean people who are vaccinated aren’t at risk.
“But what we’re seeing at large is that they are not nearly as ill as the (unvaccinated) patients,” he said.
Dawson told the story of a woman in her late 60s with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a group of lung diseases that block air flow and make it difficult to breathe, who was COVID-19 positive.
She was in the hospital for three days, received oxygen, some steroids and went home with some antibiotics, he said. Before this vaccine, Dawson said he doesn’t know how she would have done.
“I can predict how she would’ve done and it probably wouldn’t have been very good,” Dawson said. “The fact that she was able to survive through that and, in just a few days, she was able to shake it off.”
SGMC officials have weighed whether its employees should be mandatorily vaccinated just to keep them and patients out of danger.
Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer, said there may be another stage or two to be taken to entice and/or incentivize the vaccine.
“A lot of our employees are vaccinated — I believe I heard 60% — and it’s growing, but it’s only growing slightly,” Dean said. “The question is why and many of them just haven’t taken the time for their own defense.”
Looking at how the hospital handled the flu vaccine, Dean said hospital staff voluntarily took it for many years until it became a requirement for everyone except those with medical or religious reasons to not take it.
Now the hospital’s staff is 100% vaccinated from the flu.
“Here’s what precipitated that: The World Health Organization got behind it, the Joint Commission got behind it (and) all the regulators started saying (everyone) should be vaccinated to the flu,” Dean said.
The organizations haven’t said that so far, but such as step could happen by the end of the year, Dean said.
Dean said he thinks SGMC needs to reach people who are undecided about taking the vaccine. Some people are wary about it.
Twenty-seven percent of the Lowndes County population is vaccinated, with 76% of 60-year-olds and older population vaccinated. Dean said hospital officials are concerned about the younger population getting vaccinated.
“FDA approval of the vaccination is a consideration when it comes to how people feel,” Dean said.
"It's not fully FDA approved yet, but it has received emergency use authorization — that's why we are able to use it," Dawson said. "They have such a regulatory hurdle to get that final check off and that would certainly make this process much more palatable to make it mandated."
They said SGMC is planning to use tactics from early in the pandemic for its surge-planning, but they recognize it's not there yet. People still need to stay safe.
Social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks, covering coughs — just follow the basics, Dawson said.
