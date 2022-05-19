SGMC trauma manager named Hospital Hero

VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County and South Georgia Medical Center recognized Emily Brown, the trauma program manager, as the hospital hero for May in honor of Trauma Awareness Month and Trauma Survivor Day.
Brown was honored for her building SGMC’s trauma designation program “from the ground up,” multiple process improvement initiatives, injury prevention education and community outreach. She has also already coordinated 100 outreach hours for the year, partnering with Lowndes County Fire Rescue and the Valdosta, Hahira and Lakeland fire departments, hospital representatives said.
Tina Miller, emergency department director, shared a story about a young Berrien County firefighter who was critically injured in an ATV that Brown aided through the recovery process.
“The ATV rolled on top of him. He had multiple rib fractures, trauma to the lungs and airwaves, which required him to be intubated. This patient ended up staying at SGMC for a couple of weeks. Emily didn’t miss a day of talking with the family or going to see him,” she said.
“To this day, the mother contacts Emily and updates her on his progress. Also, Emily was specifically requested to attend his pinning at the firefighter ceremony. He thought that much of her. It’s easy for us to talk about a trauma program but I challenge everyone to imagine the actual number of lives that are being saved through Emily’s prevention efforts.”
Brown thanked the SGMC staff for helping her provide structure to her trauma designation initiatives.
“I certainly did not earn this by myself. We have a good team. I can’t even explain to you how gracious and how welcoming everybody’s been in the community: the first responders, the firefighters and the law enforcement officers. They’ve been so gracious to accept our help and to help us,” she said.
Brown reminded the board that the Trauma Awareness and Motorcycle Safety event she organized will be taking place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the old Valdosta High School on 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.
