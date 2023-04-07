VALDOSTA — Narcan is a prescription medicine used to treat overdoses from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications. It quickly blocks the effects of the drug and restores normal breathing within a matter of minutes.
Emily Brown, SGMC trauma program manager, facilitated educational classes for area first responders on the correct usage of Narcan on the scene. SGMC Lanier Campus and its pharmacy then coordinated the delivery of Narcan to the Lanier County Sheriff’s Department and the Lakeland Police Department.
SGMC’s Lanier Campus, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Department, will be hosting a Drug Take Back Event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 116 W Thigpen Ave.
Drug Take Back Day is a national effort by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of expired, unused prescription drugs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths are a leading cause of accidental death in the U.S.
The CDC recommends that people who are at increased risk of opioid overdose or those who have a loved one who is struggling with opioid use disorder carry Narcan with them to prevent overdose death.
This effort is a part of SGMC’s ongoing outreach and collaboration with first responders in the South Georgia region. For more information, contact Emily Brown, Trauma Program Manager, at 229-433-4595.
