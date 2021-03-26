VALDOSTA —South Georgia Medical Center topped 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, the hospital reported Friday.
SGMC continues its initiative to vaccinate all eligible patients and people, reporting 20,337 vaccinated so far.
SGMC reports nine positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday; a decrease of one since the previous day. The first time the hospital has not reported COVID-19 patients in the double digits in months.
The hospital reports 1,485 positive patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Lowndes County added 15 COVID-19 cases Friday, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,539 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County reported 131 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,608 antigen positive cases, an increase of nine from the previous day.
The county reported 356 hospitalizations and 62 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 282 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to its daily report. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
Starting March 29, the DPH South Health District will offer rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment, according to a March 24 press release.
The Lowndes and Tift health departments will alternate holding drive-thru testing events on Tuesday mornings.
"Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service," Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said a statement.
The South Health District's website, southhealthdistrict.com/covid, will report which site is open on a weekly basis.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
