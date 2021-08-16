SGMC tops 100 virus patients

VALDOSTA – For the first time since the start of the pandemic, South Georgia Medical Center topped more than 100 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and reported four more virus-related deaths during the weekend, according to the report released Monday morning.
It is the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time at SGMC, hospital officials confirmed.
SGMC has reported 311 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic – up four since Friday when the last hospital report was released.
One-hundred-and-nine COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday.
SGMC also reported that 58 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday. Other data provided by the hospital includes that 86% of the 109 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
Scarlett Rivera, SGMC director of infection prevention, said the delta variant is here and is very transmissible.
"Although we have already administered more than 36,000 vaccinations since December of 2020, Lowndes County is still only at 27% fully vaccinated," Rivera said. "With schools starting back, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated before the fall."
The vaccination is the best line of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, Rivera said, so SGMC is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.
Lowndes County neared 9,000 cases late in the week since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County's virus deaths stand at 151 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 6,900 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – an increase of 115 antigen cases since the previous day of reporting late in the week – and 71 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
The hospital reported 106 COVID-19 tests taken daily Sunday, according to SGMC data.
SGMC has released 1,822 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 37,500 vaccinations, showing 37,565 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
