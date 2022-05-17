SGMC to host trauma awareness program

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center plans on observing Trauma Awareness and Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month by hosting an educational program.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the old Valdosta High School, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.
Emily Brown, SGMC’s trauma program manager, said the hospital has been working on trauma designation across all departments at the hospital and hosting a safety seminar perfectly coincides with this improvement.
“Our hospital’s trauma designation work covers all areas of the hospital and simply improves the structure to the current care we provide. We feel as though providing the community with safety lessons and trauma awareness helps with trauma prevention and that education will in turn keep our roads safer this summer,” Brown said.
Local EMS professionals, SGMC first responders and the Valdosta Fire Department will be there to hold workshops and demonstrations related to handling fire extinguishers, building and administering first aid and car-seat checks. Harley Davidson from Tifton representatives will give tips on motor safety due to more cars and bikes sharing the roads during the summertime.
“We’re really excited to have the support of our hospital partners and Harley Davidson and have them showcase to the public how we’re improving trauma care and prevention. We definitely hope to make this an annual thing,” Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.