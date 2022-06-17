NASHVILLE – South Georgia Medical Center representatives and Berrien County elected officials met at Chaparral Boats earlier this month to discuss the future health care needs for Berrien County and surrounding communities.
Plans for a major expansion to the SGMC Berrien Campus and enhancements to SGMC’s health care delivery system for South Georgia were discussed. The $14.5 million project entails a new two-story emergency room addition that will expand the current campus footprint by 26,000 feet, according to hospital officials.
While there have been several technological investments through the years such as advanced X-ray equipment, laboratory instrumentation and a new electronic health records system, the community and Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, recognized the need for new modern emergency department facilities to better serve residents of South Georgia.
“Creating access to modern, well-equipped facilities that enable high-quality health care to the people of rural South Georgia is a priority, especially during an emergency when it’s needed the most. We are excited about the future of the SGMC Berrien hospital campus and what more our remarkable team of physicians, staff and volunteers can provide to the residents of Berrien County and surrounding communities through these enhanced facilities,” he said.
The project will replace the original three-room emergency department with a modernized nine-room emergency department. The state-of-the-art facility will feature larger trauma and specialty care patient rooms and enhanced clinical and support space.”
“The emergency department will be equipped with the latest monitoring systems and furnishings. Additionally, the expansion includes a new lobby and entrance to other hospital services.
Dean said this is another way to create access to SGMC’s comprehensive network of specialties and providers. SGMC’s investment in advanced heart care includes the region’s only open-heart surgery program, a structural valve center with Transaortic Valve Replacement and cardiac electrophysiology services at the Valdosta campus.
People in attendance shared stories regarding their experiences at the Berrien campus and their gratitude for being able to receive quality healthcare close to home.
Hayden Hancock, foundation board of trustees vice chair, said, “Having access to this level of medical services in Berrien County and investing in the future of this campus serves more than the health needs of our community’s residents but also enhances the health of our local economy.”
In addition to emergency services, SGMC’s Berrien Campus provides medical care for inpatient and outpatient services, imaging including 3-D mammography, a 12-bed geriatric psychiatric unit and a substance abuse center.
SGMC is a regional health system comprising four hospital campuses in Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier counties. Its network includes 11 primary care offices and 27 specialty care clinics and facilities. To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.