VALDOSTA – In a previously unused part of South Georgia Medical Center, employees are now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Employees who specifically work in the COVID unit were contacted first to be put on the list for vaccinations, if they chose to do so, and was later opened to other SGMC employees, according to SGMC Director of Marketing Erika Bennett.
The vaccination center for employees was opened in the old ICU to make it easily accessible for employees and Bennett said the hospital has seen a good response thus far.
On the first day of vaccinations, which was Monday Dec. 21, 160 employees chose to be vaccinated, and at end of day Tuesday 350 had been vaccinated.
SGMC has roughly 2,700 employees and 400 affiliated staff. The hospital received 975 of the Pfizer vaccine and are awaiting shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
SGMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson was one of the vaccine recipients and said that, as a man of science, he had no reservations about the vaccine.
Since receiving his vaccine, the only side effect he has noticed is slight soreness in the arm, which is what most have reported and is common with most injections.
Dawson said there was discussion whether such minor symptoms should be reported, but that transparency is key, and they they do not want this to discourage anyone from getting the second dose.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two dose regimes, with the booster dose coming 21 days after the first with Pfizer and 28 days after with Moderna.
When the vaccine was first mentioned at SGMC, Dawson estimates about 25% of employees said they'd get it with that percentage increasing to 40% as others began being vaccinated.
“A lot of people just wanted to see people get it,” Dawson said.
The most frequently asked question Dawson said he receives is “Once vaccinated, can I stop wearing the mask?”
Dawson said, for now, the short answer is “not yet;” people will have to continue to wear masks until further guidance is given from the CDC.
Currently, the vaccine is going to health care workers and long-term care facilities.
With its 95% efficacy rate, Dawson believes the vaccine to be “impressive” and encourages others, when it's their turn to do so, get vaccinated.
Until then, Dawson continues to stress the importance of vigilant hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks.
