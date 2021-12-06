VALDOSTA – It doesn’t feel right to say “things are going good” at South Georgia Medical Center in the middle of a pandemic but a hospital representative said that's the current status.
As 2021 nears its end, SGMC claims its number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has stabilized between eight to 13 daily since late October. The patient count has been steady and manageable for hospital staff in recent weeks, hospital representatives said, and a stark contrast to the record high of 113 patients SGMC faced Aug. 22.
“Hopefully (the stabilization) is from people going out to get vaccinated, but I cannot speak to that specifically, but our numbers are down and we’re very thankful for that,” said Johnny Ball, hospital vice president of marketing and public affairs.
SGMC reports its number of vaccinations administered across the hospital coverage system of Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier counties increased by nearly 5,000 from Nov. 2 to Dec. 2 – increasing from 44,077 to 48,960.
Ball said he not only attributes the increase to hospital staff and the community getting vaccinated but to children ages 5-11 being eligible for vaccination now.
Unvaccinated virus patients are usually worse off than their counterparts, often being the patients on ventilators, hospital representatives have reported. Early last week, for example, only one out of 10 patients were on a ventilator. As they were unvaccinated, data showed 100% of patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.
Still, Ball said, SGMC is looking at a far better picture than earlier in the year.
“We definitely want to thank the community for listening to the science and doing their part in hopefully putting an end to or at least controlling the COVID virus,” he said.
So is there anything people need to worry about? Yes, he said, people are still dying from COVID-19.
Continue following COVID-19 guidelines, Ball said: washing hands, wearing a mask, getting vaccinated.
“With COVID, things are constantly changing,” he said. “We’re constantly keeping an eye out on what’s out there in other countries or in other parts of the United States. We’re still taking this very seriously.”
Though the omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported in California Dec. 1, Ball said South Georgia does not need to worry so far, adding the omicron variant has not been seen within SGMC’s coverage area.
The hospital will continue watching for it, and should the variant appear, he said, SGMC will follow whatever guidelines necessary to handle the situation.
