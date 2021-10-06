VALDOSTA – Unequaled access to quality health care is one of South Georgia Medical Center's main priorities, hospital officials said in a statement.
Since officially organizing in 2020, SGMC's Physician Network has more than doubled its number of physicians and tripled in its number of specialties.
According to Jim Zacharias, SGMC vice president of network development, this is a result of enhanced partnerships with outstanding long-time community physicians and recruitment of the best doctors to join the region.
A physician needs analysis conducted in 2017 showed 28% of adults in SGMC's service area did not have a regular physician. This same report showed that the percentage of adults with high blood pressure, high body mass index and diagnosed with diabetes in the area eclipsed both the state and national averages, hospital officials said.
In response to the findings, SGMC established a robust Physician Network, which has grown to include seven primary care locations in Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier counties with 17 physicians specializing in family medicine or internal medicine.
“More primary care providers means a decreased wait time for new patient appointments and more availability in general for patients to get appropriate guidance for managing their health and wellness,” Zacharias said.
Additionally, the network includes more than 40 specialists to ensure patients do not have to leave the region for their care.
Zacharias said traveling to receive medical care is expensive and emotionally and physically taxing for patients and their families. By having a vast array of specialists in the area, SGMC offers enhanced collaboration between primary care physicians and specialists, which leads to better outcomes for patients.
Another important part of the equation expected to impact physician access for decades to come is SGMC's partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine to launch an internal medicine residency program, hospital officials said. SGMC is on track to have residents on its campus as early as January.
When at capacity in 2024, 24 physicians will be completing their residency training at SGMC at any given time, hospital officials said. In addition to inpatient coverage, the residency program will include a continuity clinic. This serves as a low-cost primary care clinic and is an integral portion of internal medicine training as it allows residents to learn how to manage both common and complicated outpatient conditions and to follow patients longitudinally over time.
"We are excited to experience this type of growth in the physician recruitment arena. These physicians can choose to go anywhere and they've chosen SGMC," said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer. "The culture and energy behind the residency program from current physicians, applicants and staff is invigorating. This is truly a pivotal moment in our history."
For a complete list of providers at SGMC, visit sgmc.org.
