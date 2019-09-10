VALDOSTA – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and South Georgia Medical Center holds a free prostate cancer screening, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Pearlman Cancer Center.
The screening will include a lab test for the prostate specific antigen and a prostate exam provided by Dr. Mike Chiang, SGMC affiliated urologist, Dr. Patrick Parker, Dr. Jacek Sosnowski and Brad Ridge, PA-C, physician assistant, hospital officials said.
Pre-registration is required by calling (229) 433-4022. Men must meet the American Cancer Society screening criteria to be eligible for the free program, hospital officials said.
Screening participants may register for a drawing to win a 55-inch smart television, hospital officials said.
