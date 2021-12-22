SGMC reviews virus response

VALDOSTA – Dr. Brian Griner remembered a summer day at South Georgia Medical Center where four sets of twins populated the nursery.
It was a miracle of life during the pandemic and just an incredible day, Ronald Dean, hospital CEO, said.
“There are a lot of responsibilities here, but at the end of the day, we’re mostly entrusted with how we make people feel upon keeping them through a difficult time,” he said before opening a presentation on the status of the hospital. “Most of the time, people come here because they’re going through a difficult time.”
Besides the hospital receiving a reaccreditation from the Joint Commission, it’s also been evaluated by 29 survey groups since the start of 2021, he added during the presentation for the Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County.
Each survey evaluated SGMC against “the highest standards in the nation,” Dean said, adding keeping the hospital's doors open was another feat.
SGMC may cover Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier counties specifically but it provides care to more than 400,000 people annually between the primary coverage area and 13 other counties across the state, he said.
During the pandemic, hospitals from 48 counties asked SGMC to care for patients
“Throughout last year, we took care of lots of patients, maybe more than we’ve ever taken care of in the history of the organization,” Dean said.
So far, SGMC has served and treated 3,000 patients with 118 being the highest volume of patients at one time during the pandemic.
The hospital no longer has such a high volume of COVID-19 patients — the patient count is in the single digits now — but hospital staff is ready for whatever storm may come, Dean said.
That storm could be the omicron variant of COVID-19, said Dawson, chief medical officer; however, the situation on the matter is “very fluid.”
“It appears to be more transmissible but they suspect (the symptoms) will be milder than previous variants that we’ve dealt with in the past,” Dawson said.
One issue they don’t know, he said, is how the vaccine will mitigate omicron’s transmissibility. Vaccines don’t have the same efficacy against it as other variants.
Research has shown the vaccines to be 70% effective in decreasing hospitalization and 30-35% effective in decreasing the risk of infection.
“Getting a booster seems to bring those levels up near to where they were when you had the first two vaccines,” Dawson said.
He added getting the vaccine is like going to primary school.
“You teach your immune system a little bit, then you get it again (and) you teach your immune system a little more, and then you get it again and it becomes even more efficient than ever,” Dawson said.
He compared the scenario to people who get flu shots annually. There’s a cumulative effect; benefits compound over time, making the person stronger against the flu.
SGMC continues encouraging people to get vaccines and to get booster shots if it has been six months since getting the vaccine.
Sam Allen, Hospital Authority chairman, asked if SGMC would use the COVID-19 pills from Pfizer and Merck and Company once approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Dawson said yes, if the hospital can get a supply of them.
“I haven’t seen where they had clearly defined it yet but it does appear to have a coverage of 80% efficacy in decreasing hospitalizations,” he said.
If obtained, the pills would become part of the “tiers of intervention” the hospital uses when diagnosing a patient and prescribing recovery.
Allen asked about the home-testing kit. Dawson said being able to test as a screening option doesn’t really seem to decrease viral transmission.
Allen said he thinks people seem to think the pandemic is winding down and the virus is gone, but it’s not.
He said the hospital needs to keep this in mind: “We will never know what normalcy is again in our lifetime because COVID-19 has changed us.”
