VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center re-opened its drive thru COVID-19 testing available at its Smith Northview campus to "provide area residents safe and convenient access to testing," hospital officials said in a statement.
The drive-thru is located at 4280 North Valdosta Road and is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SGMC reports seeing a significant increase in the demand for testing in recent weeks, testing more than 800 people daily.
"Unfortunately, COVID-19 positivity rates are also increasing, reaching the highest rate since the pandemic started at 43.77% on Jan. 1," hospital officials said.
According to SGMC officials, with the omicron variant quickly spreading across the region, it’s important to revisit easy access to testing. Sick individuals should consider themselves positive until receiving confirmation otherwise and avoid close contact with others.
Last week, the Georgia Department of Public Health issued a statement discouraging the utilization of emergency departments for asymptomatic testing.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, encourages patients to follow the guidance of the GDPH to only visit the emergency department if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms requiring emergency care. Patients who do not feel they require emergency care should follow up with their primary-care provider or stay home and self-isolate.
SGMC continues to see a rise in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, reporting 27 Monday, Jan. 3.
According to its latest testing report, 51% of people testing positive were between the ages of 19-39. Additional data is available at sgmc.org/covid19report.
SGMC reminds everyone that COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at the SGMC Smith Northview campus 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be scheduled at sgmc.org/vaccine or by calling (229) 433-1068.
For more information regarding SGMC's COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing or vaccinations, visit SGMC.org or call (229) 333-1000.
