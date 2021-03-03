VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported a death Wednesday, increasing its toll to 274 COVID-19-related deaths, according to its daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 128 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, reporting 7,339 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,465 antigen positive cases, seven more than what was reported the previous day.
The county reported 341 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reported 24 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Wednesday, two less than the day prior.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,439 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 13,092 people have been vaccinated.
SGMC also announced it'll be hosting a vaccination event for people in the educational workforce beginning March 8.
This is in response to Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement of expanding vaccine relief to workforce in licensed or exempt childcare programs, pre-kindergarten and K-12 education.
Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their caregivers and parents of children with complicated medical conditions are also allowed to receive the vaccine, according to state officials.
SGMC will host a special Saturday event, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 13, to provide convenience for educators at work during the week.
All eligible people can schedule an appointment online at sgmc.org and pre-register for the March 13 event at www.sgmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-for-educators/.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.