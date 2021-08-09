SGMC reports two virus deaths

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported two COVID-19-related deaths during the weekend while the number of hospitalized virus patients remained in the mid 80s early this week.
SGMC has reported that 301 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Eighty-four COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday.
SGMC also reported that 59 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Other data provided by the hospital includes that 86% of the 84 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
Lowndes County had neared 8,600 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health late last week.
Lowndes County's virus deaths stands at 151 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been nearly 6,300 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – a jump of nearly 100 cases in a day late last week – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC has released 1,754 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 37,000 vaccinations, showing 37,062 vaccines administered. SGMC reported administering about 400 vaccines Saturday during a drive-through vaccination event.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
Scarlett Rivera, SGMC director of infection prevention, said the delta variant is here and is very transmissible.
"Although we have already administered more than 36,000 vaccinations since December of 2020, Lowndes county is still only at 27% fully vaccinated," Rivera said. "With schools starting back, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated before the fall."
The vaccination is the best line of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, Rivera said, so SGMC is encouraging everyone to get it to protect themselves and others.
