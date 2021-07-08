VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported two deaths in its weekly update, increasing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 294.
Lowndes County reported 22 new virus cases Thursday, now counting 8,079 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 147 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the GDPH reported.
There have been 5,040 antigen positive cases – 32 more reported since July 2 – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its report earlier this week, reporting eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The hospital has reported 1,615 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC passed 35,000 vaccinations, reporting 35,294 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past five weeks – as hospital officials say there's not much change to justify updating daily.
