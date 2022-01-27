VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported two deaths but saw a decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the hospital's report Wednesday.
The hospital has reported 473 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of two since Monday.
SGMC reported 106 virus patients Wednesday, down three from the number reported Tuesday.
SGMC has reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas to triple digits four weeks later. One-hundred-and-nine is the highest virus patient count at SGMC since late August during the delta variant surge. At the height of the delta variant, SGMC reported 113 virus-related patients hospitalized Aug. 22.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 61 years old and 66 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 67% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 83% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has discharged 2,644 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,199 vaccinations.
Lowndes County reported about 14,037 COVID-19 cases and 239 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 14,587 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,791,344 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 27,284 virus-related deaths. This is an increase of nearly 30,000 cases since Monday.
