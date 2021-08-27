VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported two more COVID-19-related deaths Friday — the third day in a row — while the number of hospitalized virus patients remained above 100.
The hospital has also scheduled two vaccination drive-through sites this weekend.
SGMC has reported 344 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic – two more than the number reported Thursday. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital had 108 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, according to reports taken the night prior, six more than the number reported the previous day.
Lowndes reported no deaths Friday, leaving the death toll at 156 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County passed 9,700 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 69 new cases Friday, reporting 9,718 virus cases, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 8,500 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 8,509 Friday – another increase of 137 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding crowded settings.
People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 52 is the average age for ventilated patients.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 93% of the 101 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
SGMC reported taking 949 COVID-19 tests on Aug. 26 — 189 of which resulted in a positive diagnosis — and has released 1,966 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported more than 38,000 vaccinations, showing 38,728 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
The hospital is operating a COVID-19 vaccination drive-through event at two of its locations 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: the SGMC Main Campus and Smith Northview Campus.
According to SGMC, 500 people are already scheduled to receive their second vaccine dose at the Smith Northview Campus, which led to the opening of a second location.
The hospital statement notes that SGMC has a goal of administering 1,000 vaccinations this Saturday, but this is also a way to curb the hospitalization numbers that have more than doubled in recent weeks.
Dawson said increasing the region's vaccination rates is the only way out of the pandemic.
"The data at our hospital is on trend with the nation, vaccinated individuals are far less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19," Dawson said. "Our teams have been working around the clock with increasing volumes, tests and treatment, so I believe the fact that they are willing to work an additional Saturday to help vaccinate our community speaks volumes."
A third vaccine dose is being offered to those who are immunocompromised as well.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the event. People can pre-register at sgmc.org, but it is not required as people can just show up during the event.
SGMC Main Campus is located at 2417 N. Patterson St.; the SGMC Smith Northview Campus is located at 4280 North Valdosta Road.
