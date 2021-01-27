VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported two COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, according to its daily report.
SGMC has reported 253 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, adding two since Tuesday. The hospital has reported 14 virus-related deaths since Friday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County still reports 111 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 19 Wednesday, reporting 6,829 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes had 3,675 antigen positive cases, 300 hospitalizations and 49 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC still has 51 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Wednesday, no change from Tuesday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,297 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added in numbers from its regional COVID-19 drive thru site, showing 4,807 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
