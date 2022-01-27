VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported two deaths and saw a decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients again, according to the hospital's report Thursday.
The hospital has reported 475 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of two since Wednesday.
SGMC reported 104 virus patients Thursday, down two from the number reported Wednesday.
SGMC has reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas to triple digits four weeks later. One-hundred-and-nine is the highest virus patient count at SGMC since late August during the delta variant surge. At the height of the delta variant, SGMC reported 113 virus-related patients hospitalized Aug. 22.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 61 years old and 66 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 67% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 83% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has discharged 2,658 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,199 vaccinations.
Lowndes County reported about 14,139 COVID-19 cases and 239 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 14,803 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,808,462 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 27,375 virus-related deaths. This is an increase of nearly 17,000 cases since Wednesday.
