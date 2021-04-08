VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported two deaths Thursday, increasing the total patient death total to 285.
Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County added 12 COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,622 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported in the county with the total remaining at 136.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,680 antigen positive cases, an increase of five from the previous day, and 360 hospitalizations and 65 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reports having nine COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, a decrease of two from the previous day, with 1,502 COVID-19 positive patients having been discharged since the start of the pandemic, an increase of one from the previous day.
SGMC continues vaccinating the public, reporting 25,114 individuals vaccinated.
