VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported three virus-related deaths Tuesday. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stabilized at a solid 10 as well.
The hospital has reported 452 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The county has reported 230 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 11,104 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been 10,412 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 91 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 63 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 76 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Nov. 19-25.
SGMC has released 2,358 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 48,805 vaccinations administered throughout Lowndes County.
Parents or guardians can schedule a vaccination appointment for their children or learn more about the vaccine at southhealthdistrict.com or by calling the GDPH South District at (229) 333-5290.
