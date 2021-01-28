VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reports three COVID-19-related deaths Thursday; the hospital has reported 17 virus-related deaths in the past seven days, according to its daily report.
SGMC has reported 256 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, adding three since Wednesday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County still reports 111 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County increased its case count by 19 again Thursday, reporting 6,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes had 3,723 antigen positive cases, 302 hospitalizations and 51 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has 54 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Thursday, adding three from Wednesday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,302 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added in numbers from its regional COVID-19 drive-thru site, showing 5,061 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
