VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center still has plenty of bed space available Monday, even with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a hospital spokesman.
“SGMC has more than 300 beds, and right now has 179 patients,” including 20 connected with COVID-19, said Erika J. Bennett, hospital spokeswoman.
Social media posts claimed hard-hit Albany’s Phoebe Putney Hospital was transferring “1,000 patients” to the Valdosta facility.
“That’s just a rumor,” Bennett said.
SGMC has only taken in a handful of transfers from Albany, she said.
