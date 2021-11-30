VALDOSTA – The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to stay below 10 at South Georgia Medical Center.
SGMC reported only nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients early this week.
The hospital has reported 449 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The county has reported 230 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 11,103 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been 10,402 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 91 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 62 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 67 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Nov. 12-18.
SGMC has released 2,353 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 48,701 vaccinations administered.
Parents or guardians can schedule a vaccination appointment for their children or learn more about the vaccine at southhealthdistrict.com or by calling the GDPH South District at (229) 333-5290.
