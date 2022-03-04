VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported a continued drop in COVID-19 patients in the past week with numbers hovering in the high 20s to low 30s.
However, nine virus-related deaths have been reported by the hospital since last week.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at SGMC was in the mid-30s last week. The lowest number reported this past week was 27 on March 1 – the lowest number since the first week of 2022.
The hospital has reported 517 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the report released late in the week – an addition of nine virus-related deaths since the start of the week.
Lowndes County has reported seven virus-related deaths since late last week, rising from 257 to 264 virus-related deaths late this week.
The SGMC patient number was at 50 hospitalized COVID-19 patients early last week. The number of hospitalized SGMC virus patients reached a high of 112 during the omicron variant.
The record high during the past two years of the pandemic is 113 patients reported hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021, during the delta variant surge at the hospital.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks of the new year.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 64 years old and 65 is the average age of ventilated patients this week, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 66% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 85% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated this week.
SGMC has discharged 3,025 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Lowndes County had reported more than 15,123 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and had reported 264 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health late in the week. More than 15,600 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,914,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 30,000 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
