VALDOSTA – Four virus-related deaths were reported at South Georgia Medical Center while the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized decreased just below 90 Friday, according to a report from the hospital.
The hospital has reported 469 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of four since Thursday.
SGMC reported 89 virus patients Friday, down 10 from the number reported Thursday. This presents the first decrease in hospitalized patients at SGMC during the surge of the omicron variant.
SGMC has experienced an increase of COVID-19 patients from low single digits at Christmas.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 61 years old and 66 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 67% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 83% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has discharged 2,586 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,153 vaccinations.
Lowndes County has reported about 13,585 COVID-19 cases and 237 related deaths. About 14,040 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
