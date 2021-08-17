SGMC reports four more virus deaths

VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported four more COVID-19-related deaths early this week while the number of hospitalized virus patients had dipped but still remained at more than 100.
SGMC reports that people of all ages are being diagnosed with COVID-19, with a sharp rise in the percentage of 1-year-olds.
The hospital has reported 315 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic – four more than the number reported Monday.
The hospital reported 103 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday – down six from the 109 hospitalized Monday.
SGMC also reported that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Other data provided by the hospital includes that 93% of the 103 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
On Friday Aug. 13, SGMC reported administering more than 600 tests at its drive-thru testing site located in the parking lot of the Surgery Center Building.
"Of the people tested within the last two weeks, 1 year olds have yielded the highest percentage of testing positive for the coronavirus followed by adults aged 33," according to a statement released early this week by the hospital.
The average age of COVID-19 positive inpatients is 57 years old; however, ages of current inpatients positive range from 4 months to 95 years, according to the statement.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
Lowndes County passed 9,000 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 126 new cases early this week, reporting 9,076 virus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County's virus deaths stands at 151 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 7,100 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 7,126 Monday – an increase of 179 antigen cases since the previous day – and 71 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC has released 1,838 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported more than 37,000 vaccinations, showing 37,668 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
