VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported a death Saturday, its first since Monday, according to its daily report.
SGMC now reports 271 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes still reports 125 deaths since the pandemic began; no changes from Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 7,102 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 more than the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,050 antigen positive cases, nine more than reported the previous day; the county also reported 329 hospitalizations and 54 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC had 29 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, four more than the previous day, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,382 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 7,979 people have been vaccinated. This number hasn't changed since Friday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
