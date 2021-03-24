VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported a COVID-19-related death Wednesday, moving the total amount of patient deaths to 282 since the start of the pandemic, according to its daily report.
Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County reported 131 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,515 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,569 antigen positive cases, no changes from the previous day.
The county reported 356 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reports 12 positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized; a decrease of three since the previous day.
The hospital reports 1,479 positive patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC continues its initiative to vaccinate all eligible patients and people, reporting 19,422 vaccinated.
Starting March 29, the DPH South Health District will offer rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment, according to a March 24 press release.
The Lowndes and Tift health departments will alternate holding drive-thru testing events on Tuesday mornings.
"Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service," Dwain Butler, deputy health director, said a statement.
The South Health District's website, southhealthdistrict.com/covid, will report which site is open on a weekly basis.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.