VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported a COVID-19-related death Monday, according to its daily report.
SGMC now reports 281 deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of one since the last update March 19. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County added six new COVID-19 cases Monday, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,495 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 130 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,571 antigen positive cases which has remained unchanged since Friday.
The county reported 354 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reports 13 positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized; no change since its last update Friday.
The hospital reports 1,477 positive patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC continues its initiative to vaccinate all eligible patients and people, reporting 18,416 vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.