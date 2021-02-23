VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported a death Tuesday, according its daily report.
SGMC has reported 273 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes has reported 126 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reported 7,218 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 26 more than the previous day, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,173 antigen positive cases, 28 more than what was reported the previous day.
The county also reported 338 hospitalizations and 58 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reported 27 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Tuesday, two more than Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,415 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 11,064 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
