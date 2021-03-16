VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported one COVID-19-related death Tuesday.
SGMC is now reporting 278 deaths since the start of the pandemic, one more since Monday. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 130 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, moving the total confirmed cases to 7,444, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,556 antigen positive cases, 13 more cases than reported Monday.
The county reported 347 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reports 15 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, three less than its count Monday.
The hospital has reported 1,470 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Continuing its initiative to vaccinate its eligible patients, SGMC reports it has vaccinated 16,445 people.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
