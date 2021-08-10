VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday while the number of hospitalized virus patients skirted 80.
SGMC has reported 302 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Seventy-nine COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, the first time the number of patients has been reported as below 80 since late last week.
Lowndes County neared 8,800 cases Tuesday, reporting 8,785 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County's virus deaths stand at 151 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been nearly 6,600 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 6,597 Tuesday – an increase of more than 150 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC also reported that 59 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Other data provided by the hospital includes that 86% of the 79 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
The hospital reported 817 tests taken daily on Aug. 10, the highest amount of tests taken since July 1, according to SGMC data.
SGMC has released 1,770 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 37,000 vaccinations, showing 37,129 vaccines administered. SGMC reported administering about 400 vaccines Saturday during a drive-through vaccination event.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
Scarlett Rivera, SGMC director of infection prevention, said the delta variant is here and is very transmissible.
"Although we have already administered more than 36,000 vaccinations since December of 2020, Lowndes county is still only at 27% fully vaccinated," Rivera said. "With schools starting back, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated before the fall."
The vaccination is the best line of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, Rivera said, so SGMC is encouraging everyone to get it to protect themselves and others.
