VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported another COVID-19-related death Wednesday.
SGMC is reporting 279 deaths since the start of the pandemic, one more since Tuesday. This is the third day in a row a virus-related death has been reported at the hospital.
Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported 130 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes added eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, moving the total confirmed cases to 7,452 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,565 antigen positive cases, nine more cases than reported Tuesday.
The county reported 348 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC reports 16 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized, one more than its count Tuesday.
The hospital has reported 1,470 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Continuing its initiative to vaccinate its eligible patients, SGMC reports it has vaccinated 16,942 people.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
