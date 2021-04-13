VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday, raising the inpatient death toll to 286, according to its daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County added six COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,656 since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported in the county with the total remaining at 136. Sixty-five probable deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
The GDPH reported Lowndes with 4,692 antigen positive cases, an increase of 10 since the previous day.
Lowndes has reported 366 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported nine confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, a decrease of two since the day prior.
The hospital has discharged 1,507 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has vaccinated 26,211 people.
