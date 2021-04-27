VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday, increasing its patient death toll to 289, according to its daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by eight Tuesday while the county's confirmed virus-related deaths remained at 140, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes had 7,749 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to public health officials.
There were 4,804 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of 14 from the previous day, and 65 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The hospital has 13 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, one less than the day prior, while it has discharged 1,524 COVID-19 positive patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate the public, reporting that it has vaccinated 29,779 people.
