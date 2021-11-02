VALDOSTA — The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dipped below 10 again this week.
South Georgia Medical Center reported only nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday; the same number was reported Sunday.
No deaths were reported during the weekend, staying at 442 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
The county has reported 222 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported more than 10,970 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 10,283 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 88 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 51 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 57 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Oct. 22-28.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 89% of the 9 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Ninety-seven percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has released 2,325 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 44,077 vaccinations administered.
