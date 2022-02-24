VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has reported a continued drop in COVID-19 patients this week with one virus-related death reported in the past few days.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at SGMC was at 36 Thursday. It is the lowest number since the first week of January.
The hospital has reported 508 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the report released Monday – an addition of one death since the start of the week.
Lowndes County has reported three virus-related deaths since late last week, rising from 254 deaths last Friday to 257 virus-related deaths mid week.
The SGMC patient number is a drop of 14 hospitalized patients from Monday when 50 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. The number of hospitalized SGMC virus patients reached a high of 112 during the omicron variant.
The record high during the past two years of the pandemic is 113 patients reported hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021, during the delta variant surge at the hospital.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks of the new year.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 65 years old and 65 is the average age of ventilated patients this week, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 66% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 83% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated this week.
SGMC has discharged 2,998 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Lowndes County had reported more than 15,057 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and had reported 257 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH. More than 15,600 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported more than 1,907,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with about 29,440 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
