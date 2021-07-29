VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported another COVID-19 death Thursday, increasing the total virus-related deaths to 298 since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 36,000 vaccinations, showing 36,043 vaccines administered.
Lowndes County reported positive case count rose to 8,205, an increase of 129 from the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
No COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday in Lowndes County, keeping the number of deaths at 150 since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 5,687 antigen positive cases – an increase of 247 from the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported 39 patients hospitalized and in its care, an increase of five from Wednesday.
The hospital has released 1,666 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has started issuing COVID-19 reports again on a daily basis.
