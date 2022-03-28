VALDOSTA – The number of hospitalized patients in SGMC dropped to three early this week, according to reports from South Georgia Medical Center.
A low number reached only three other times in the past two years.
It is the lowest number of virus-related patients at SGMC since mid December.
South Georgia Medical Center reported three virus-related patients Monday.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at SGMC dropped to seven early last week then rose to 10 late in the week, according to the hospital.
The hospital has reported 527 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic – the same number reported a week ago.
Lowndes County has reported 275 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, which is five more than what was reported a week ago. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The SGMC patient number was at 50 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the end of February. The number of hospitalized SGMC virus patients reached a high of 112 during the omicron variant.
The record high during the past two years of the pandemic is 113 patients reported hospitalized Aug. 22, 2021, during the delta variant surge at the hospital.
SGMC had reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas rising to triple digits within a few weeks of the new year. SGMC last reported three virus patients hospitalized Dec. 13. Three hospitalized virus patients were also reported June 25, 2021, and March 22, 2020, during the earliest days of the pandemic.
Three is the lowest number of patients reported at one time since.
SGMC has discharged 3,092 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Lowndes County had reported more than 15,211 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and had reported 275 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. About 15,660 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,925,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 30,900 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
