VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center has released its fiscal year 2022 annual report for the health system. The report, available online, includes a recap of the system's expansion of services, employee recognitions, patient testimonials and plans for the future.
The report focuses on what SGMC calls its four strategic priorities which include "providing an unsurpassed patient experience and unequaled access to care and being unimpeachable in system credentials and unmatched in efficiencies."
SGMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ronald E. Dean, in a prepared statement, shared two major milestones accomplished last year, including the reopening of inpatient and emergency services at the Smith Northview Hospital and welcoming the first class of physicians to the internal medicine residency program in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine.
The report details SGMC's heart and vascular program and the launching of the area's first structural heart and valve center, as well as adding cardiac velectrophysiology services.
Also featured in the report are important statistics relating to the health system. Most recent data shows the health system is approaching a $1 billion annual economic impact to the community, supporting nearly 10,000 jobs directly and indirectly.
The report highlights the system earning a new quality-based accreditation from DNV. "This is just one of many approaches across the health system that focus on patient safety," the statement said.
SGMC also partnered with Press Ganey to become a High Reliability Organization. Dean said, "SGMC is focused on being the safest health system in the nation through proven best practices and participating in programs that help us identify areas where we excel, as well as areas where we can improve."
SGMC reported 650,000 patient encounters and included patient testimonials in the report.
"Everyone knows that hospital facilities, technology, and programs are important, but it's our remarkable people who make it come to life," Dean in the statement. "We invite community members to view the report and learn more about our dedicated team committed to providing extraordinary care to all who call on us."
The report can be found online at health.sgmc.org/annual-report.
