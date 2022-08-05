VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has released its Fiscal Year 2021 annual report for the health system.
Ronald Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, said the report, available online, features a recap of the system’s COVID-19 response, employee recognitions, patient testimonials from various service lines, stories of how the organization has evolved during the past year and plans for the future.
“2021 was a remarkable year for the South Georgia Health System team of employees, physicians and volunteers,” he said.
“Faced with significant challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the communities we serve, our team remained steadfast in their commitment to do what was required to serve all that call on us for care.”
The report focuses on SGMC’s four strategic priorities which hospital officials described as "providing an unsurpassed patient experience and unequaled access to care and being unimpeachable in system credentials and unmatched in efficiencies," they said in a statement.
The report features important statistics relating to the economic impact the health system has on the South Georgia community. Most recent data shows the health system provided 9,421 jobs with $8.9 million generated in household income. SGMC serves more than 400,000 residents across a 15-county area and is proud to be the region’s premier destination for specialty health care.
“We invite the community to take time to help us celebrate the remarkable work of our team by engaging with this report,” he said.
“We are thankful for the grateful communities that stand with us and trust us with their care.”
The report can be found online at health.sgmc.org/annual-report.
