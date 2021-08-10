SGMC relaunches drive-thru virus tests

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reopened its drive-thru COVID-19 testing at a new location.
The drive thru is located on the main campus in the parking lot of the Surgery Center Building, 2417 N. Patterson St. and is available 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, hospital representatives said in a statement.
"SGMC has seen a significant increase in the demand for testing in recent weeks, testing upwards of 500 people daily," hospital representatives said. "Unfortunately, another number is also up, the testing positivity rates."
With the delta variant being much more contagious, it’s important to revisit easy access to testing that can enable patients infected with COVID-19 to seek early treatment, possibly preventing hospitalization, serious complications and community spread, hospital representatives said.
“Our drive-thru testing service is a valuable tool in the fight against COVID-19. This service is designed to provide on-demand testing that may not be readily available elsewhere and it serves as a much more convenient alternative to the emergency room,” said Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer.
In the last week, SGMC has experienced as high as a 40% positivity rate of all ages tested. Unlike the wave of infections before, positive cases are being found in all age groups. More than half of positive cases are in those 19-49 years of age, and nearly 20% are 18 and younger.
SGMC reminds everyone that COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the SGMC Smith Northview campus, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be scheduled at sgmc.org/vaccine or by calling (229) 433-1068.
“Vaccination rates are climbing and that is very good news. Vaccinating against this virus is our way out of the pandemic and back to life as we knew it before the onset of this dreaded contagion,” Dean said.
For more information regarding SGMC's COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing, vaccinations or treatment, visit SGMC.org or call (229) 333-1000.
