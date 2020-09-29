SGMC recognizes Hospital Heroes

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored the emergency department and emergency medical services as Hospital Heroes at the Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County Board meeting last week.
“We are currently in the middle of a worldwide pandemic of unprecedented proportions and today it truly is fitting to recognize these healthcare professionals as our Hospital Heroes," said Randy Smith, chief nursing officer. "They are out on the front lines of this fight, they adapted practices to keep themselves and their patients safe, all the while continuing to serve their communities and support the South Georgia health system.”
Smith said SGMC EMS have responded to 357 patients suspected of having COVID-19. "Emergency department staff have delivered care with courage, dedication, teamwork and extraordinary compassion," hospital officials said in a statement.
“I am overwhelmed by the unquestionable strength of character demonstrated by these teams," Smith said. “When times are tough, heroes emerge and you are all truly heroes.”
Shirley Garland, former SGMC nurse and Hospital Authority board member, thanked the teams and their family members who also play a role in this fight.
The group received a standing ovation.
