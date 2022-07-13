SGMC recognized for stroke treatment

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has received the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines award for excellence in stroke treatment for the ninth consecutive year.
SGMC has the area's only certified stroke center and received the Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Honor Roll Elite Plus recognition, hospital representatives said in a statement.
To achieve and/or maintain this level of achievement, SGMC must demonstrate commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke which leads to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke and in 2020, one in six deaths from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke, hospital representatives said.
"Studies show patients recover much quicker and are able to go back to healthy, normal lives when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines," hospital representatives said.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart and Stroke Associations to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence and research.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC neurologist and chief medical officer, said it's important for the community to understand the signs and symptoms of stroke to further enhance outcomes.
"Time is critical when identifying and treating a stroke. Calling 911, allows our Emergency Medical Services teams to activate early interventions to quicken care," he said. "An easy way to learn the signs of stroke is by using the acrostic BEFAST"
B: Balance Problems
E: Eyesight Issues
F: Facial Drooping
A: Arm Weakness
S: Speech Difficulty
T: Time, Call 911
To learn more about SGMC's stroke program, visit sgmc.org.
