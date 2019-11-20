VALDOSTA – Hospital officials are riding high.
Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County convened for its monthly meeting Wednesday. The big news around the hospital was from the Joint Commission. The commission, a private hospital regulatory agency, spent two days at South Georgia Medical Center last week and reported no findings on its report of SGMC, meaning no issues were found.
"I can't remember having no findings in any hospital I've worked for," said Ronnie Dean, new SGMC chief executive officer.
Still unofficial, the official report will be finalized in the coming week.
The hospital never lost its accreditation; however, the Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial of accreditation Sept. 17, 2018, “due to existence at the time of survey of a condition, which in the Joint Commission’s view, poses a threat to patients or other individuals served,” according to a past email from Katie Looze Bronk, Joint Commission communications and media relations.
SGMC underwent a rigorous series of unannounced onsite reviews dating back to November 2018. In July, the hospital received the Joint Commission's approval for hospital accreditation.
Other matters included:
A recent internal survey revealed three areas for improvement, Dean said. The survey, sent to 2,500 employees with 1,800 responding, reported employees want improved handoff communication between shifts, the ability to report errors without apprehension of being punished and increased staffing to match the patient demand.
Dean also mentioned the hospital will launch a new three-pronged leadership council made up of board members, medical staff and management. Additionally, he said the hospital launched a system-wide performance scorecard that evaluates six categories: quality/safety, service, people, finances, growth and community.
The financial committee approved $5.6 million for new two linear accelerators for the hospital's stereotactic radiosurgery program. Stereotactic radiosurgery is a minimally invasive procedure used to target small areas in cancer patients.
Randy Smith, new chief nursing officer, said he established a nursing executive operation council and developed a new nursing strategic plan and nursing model of care.
Members postponed the nominating committee results for John W. Langdale Jr.'s city seat on the authority. Langdale's term expires Feb. 1.
Executive session lasted from 8:43 a.m. to 9:42 a.m. No votes were taken during the session.
