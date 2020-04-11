VALDOSTA – South Georgians should soon have coronavirus answers within a couple of hours.
South Georgia Medical Center’s laboratory has received its initial supply of COVID-19 testing kits, hospital officials said in a statement, adding in coming days, the hospital will be able to perform tests with a rapid turnaround of less than two hours.
SGMC's lab operates the Cepheid and BioFire molecular diagnostic testing platforms; both are approved by the FDA for COVID-19 testing, hospital officials said.
Cepheid testing kits arrived Friday and validation of the testing system is underway and will be ready for use thereafter, they said.
"In-hospital testing capability is a game-changer for health care systems because of the rapid turn around and accelerated clinical decision making," said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer. "The rapid result helps our physicians admit patients to appropriate units quicker. Additionally, patients who no longer need inpatient care can be discharged sooner."
The in-hospital testing will be initially performed on select inpatients only until more testing kits are made available, hospital officials said.
SGMC established a partnership with Mayo Clinic that allows for testing turnaround within 48 hours. The service will continue for all other patients tested thorough its laboratory service.
SGMC’s three board-certified pathologists oversee testing in chemistry, hematology, blood banking, microbiology, molecular microbiology, coagulation, urinalysis, histology and pathology.
