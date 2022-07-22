SGMC receives Bronze Safety Award

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center received the Bronze Safety Award from the Georgia Hospital Association Workers' Compensation Fund.
Alan DiGiandomenico, certified safety professional and senior risk control consultant for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., said the award recognizes SGMC for its outstanding accident prevention and response among its employees in the calendar year 2021.
“SGMC did an excellent job of achieving low accident frequency and severity among employees and worker's compensation claims were handled in a timely and efficient manner. We are extremely proud of SGMC's achievement,” he said.
Brenda Alexander, SGMC chief human resources officer, said the award is a result of a collaborative effort from human resources, risk management, clinical leadership and engineering.
"Naturally as a health system we are focused on patient safety but it's equally important that we make sure our 3,000 employees are also safe while at their workplace and are able to access timely, appropriate care when necessary," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.